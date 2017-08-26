Photo 1: The newly renovated offices of the Ministry of Education included the Department of Education and the University of the West Indies Open Campus building at Marion Heights.

Photo 2: Palsy Wilkin, principal education officer in the Department of Education on Nevis

Education entities return to renovated Marion Heights location

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Palsy Wilkin, principal education officer in the Nevis Island Administration, announced Aug. 25 that both the Ministry of Education, including the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus and the Department of Education, returned to a more spacious and comfortable environment at their Marion Heights location.

Some time ago the three entities relocated to Pinney’s Estate to accommodate renovation works at the Marion Heights building. “Now that renovations have been completed, we are now operating out of the Marion Heights building,” she said. “We are very pleased that we have moved back to Marion Heights. There’s no place like home. Marion Heights was our original home and with the renovations that have been undertaken, we are extremely pleased that it’s more comfortable. We are now in a more spacious and better environment.”

Wilkin thanked the NIA for undertaking the renovations and for making available the necessary funds to do so.