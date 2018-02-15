Education official outlines key goals of education plan

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Education has embarked on its plan to revolutionize the teaching and learning landscape through its highly anticipated 2017-2021 Education Sector Plan, which was launched Nov. 17, 2017, with the aim of ensuring that all stakeholders are equipped to deliver the highest quality of education to young people and adult learners.

Against this backdrop, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education William Vincent Hodge outlined that the key policy goals that guide the sector plan are of great importance to learning and teaching in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. These include improving equitable access to, and participation in education at all levels; improving learning outcomes by strengthening the quality and relevance of education at all levels; and enhancing governance, planning and management to improve efficiency and effectiveness throughout the sector.

“Under goal one… the Ministry of Education will increase the number of early childhood spaces and strengthen early stimulation and education training for home-based providers, and this is just one example,” he said. “Under goal two, the Ministry of Education seeks to strengthen the quality and relevance of education at all levels. The ministry will implement a revised national curriculum and learning assessment system that will allow students to develop a holistic set of competencies for this century.

“Additionally, during the current academic year 2017-2018, the ministry will facilitate compliance with existing safety and quality standards in areas of early childhood education and technical and vocational education and training. The ministry would also implement a school safety and security policy and a quality teaching and learning framework in all of our educational institutions that have compulsory education,” he added.

Hodge briefly touched on the executive summary in the 2018 budget address and noted that it aims to move the sector plan forward.

“The vision of the Ministry of Education is to provide holistic, life-long education for all; this is the commitment to meeting the global mandate for education as outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG4) for 2030,” he said. “This sustainable development goal states that all countries should ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote life-long learning.”

He explained that the SDG4 was used as a guide to construct the three key policy goals. The goals create an avenue for all learners in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to do the best they possibly can in attaining success.