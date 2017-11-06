Photo: Dr. Neva Pemberton, chief of education planning

Education sector aims to make future generations more competitive

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Education is preparing to officially embark on its plan to revolutionize the teaching and learning landscape. Its highly anticipated Education Sector Plan will be launched on Friday, Nov. 17, with the aim of ensuring that all stakeholders are equipped to deliver the highest quality of education to young people and adult learners. The theme of the launch will be “Education for All: Embracing Change, Securing the Future.”

Dr. Neva Pemberton, chief of education planning, explained that the plan is a “road map for action over the next five years, (2017-2021), and will guide investments in the sector and a lot of our development activities.”

She noted that the ministry is essentially rethinking what the education curriculum looks like “to make sure we are developing learners with the kinds of competency that are needed to be successful in the 21st Century locally and globally.” She further noted that the ministry is also reconsidering how students are assessed in order for them to be more competitive globally as well as regionally.

Pemberton said that there are three major policy goals that the ministry will work toward, including the following:

improving equitable access to participation in education at all levels

improving the quality and relevance of education with the specific focus of improving learning outcomes of learners

enhancing governance and management practices to make the sector more efficient and effective in all of its operations.

“So we really want to make sure that all of our learners are doing the best that they possibly can in attaining success,” she said, adding that a lot of energy and effort went into the education sector plan.

She explained that following the launch, “at the ministry level, we will be putting together an annual performance plan, which really lays out the targets we want to accomplish over the next year, and then that plan is going to inform a process that has actually begun in the government, in our ministries and also at the school level.”