Charles Edwards also known as “Chase Ergen” of Colorado was convicted and fined for multiple offences on May 20, 2019.

Edwards was convicted and cautioned for the offence of Battery. He was also convicted and fined for the offences of the use of Threatening Language and Resisting Arrest.

He was fined $1500.00 for the use of Threatening language to be paid forthwith or two months in prison and $3000.00 for Resisting Arrest to be paid forthwith or six months in prison.