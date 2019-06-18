An elderly woman was found dead in her home in Bouryeaux on Monday evening, St. Kitts and Nevis police said.

Police said that at about 6:30p, a neighbour of the deceased contacted the authorities after attempts to contact the elderly woman failed. Upon arriving at the scene, police observed the elderly woman lying motionless on her kitchen floor.

The district medical officer arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman dead. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death. Police are continuing their investigations into the death.