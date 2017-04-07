Electoral reform still on in 2017

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The electoral reform process in St. Kitts and Nevis has been given a priority attention by the Attorney General of St. Kitts and Nevis in an effort to have an enumeration process underway this year.

Speaking at his monthly press conference on Thursday Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris said he is still hoping to roll out electoral reform in 2017.

“That matter has been directed to be given priority attention by the office of the attorney general and we have given him certain time frames which I would not at this point disclose but that is a work in progress.,” he said.

Dr. Harris stated there are matters they have outlined for action that will be coming to Parliament because Parliamentary action is required and some administrative decisions are being taken to suffice for their implementation.

“An example of the administrative approach relates to the membership of the electoral commission we have already don and the appointment of senior persons for example the Supervisor of Elections these are the key persons involved in the electoral system,” he said.

Dr. Harris added that they are still desperate to have electoral reform but won’t rush into any actions

“They have to be done appropriately, and systems are being put in place, or are already in place. So electoral reform in terms of the enumeration process – definitely for 2017 and the mechanism are being worked for the realization of that,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stated that a committee has already been in place to oversee the reform process.

“There is a committee More than a committee, there is a structure in place to deliver on these, and ultimately, the Cabinet is responsible for ensuring what the Government requires is being executed,” he declared.

He added that when actual on the ground activity commences the public will be further updated and said, “In this regard, it is a portfolio assignment with the attorney general. He has a team that he is working with to ensure that he fulfills the direction of the Cabinet in relation to these matters.”