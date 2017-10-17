Eliminations completed in Ministry of Education’s Independence Elocution Competition
From SKNIS
The zonal eliminations have been completed for the the Independence Elocution Competition. The event was open to all government-owned primary schools on St. Kitts.
The zonal eliminations were held Oct. 13.
- Basseterre Zone – at the Tucker Clarke Primary School
- East Zone- at the Cayon Primary School
- West Zone – at the St. Paul’s Primary School.
Advancing to the finals are first- and second-place winners in each zone:
- Basseterre Zone: First was Deane Glasford Primary and second was Beach Allen Primary
- East Zone: First was Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary and second was Saddlers Primary
- West Zone: First was Tyrell Williams Primary and second was Sandy Point Primary
The finals will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, Romney Ground, Sandy Point. The church is opposite the entrance to Brimstone Hill.
The poem being delivered is “Creative, Industrious Youth” by Sanjay Caines, a local poet who is also an IT technician in the Mo E. The poem can be found on Page 37 of his book “Life’s Questions – Come to my homeland.”
This event will be open to the general public.