Eliminations completed in Ministry of Education’s Independence Elocution Competition

From SKNIS

The zonal eliminations have been completed for the the Independence Elocution Competition. The event was open to all government-owned primary schools on St. Kitts.

Advancing to the finals are first- and second-place winners in each zone:

The finals will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, Romney Ground, Sandy Point. The church is opposite the entrance to Brimstone Hill.

The poem being delivered is “Creative, Industrious Youth” by Sanjay Caines, a local poet who is also an IT technician in the Mo E. The poem can be found on Page 37 of his book “Life’s Questions – Come to my homeland.”