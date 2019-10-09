The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Cuba continues with its efforts to improve service towards the government and people of the Federation with a one-day growth and enhancement exercise for all members of staff Friday called “Enhancing Embassy Output through Employee Training and Professional Development”

Those employed by the Embassy will be exposed to information and knowledge designed to augment skills and hone performance, irrespective of the level or capacity in/at which they work.

The event includes a formal session of presentations and discussions, promotional videos of St. Kitts and Nevis, opportunities for staff to interactively identify areas of challenges in the modus operandi of the Embassy, and recommend strategies for change and improvement.

Also on the programme is a period for members to relax informally and be entertained while deepening and strengthening their.

The Embassy intends to periodically engage in similar activities moving forward.