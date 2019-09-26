On the evening of Thursday, Sept. 19, an enthusiastic crowd gathered at the at the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Havana in observance of the 36th Anniversary of Independence, the first anniversary held on the grounds of the Embassy since its relocation last year.

The diplomatic reception commenced with the national anthems of Cuba and St. Kitts and Nevis and were chaired by the Embassy’s Counsellor, Mr. Michael Esdaille who in his greetings gave a brief yet poetic description of the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis. The Federation’s Ambassador H.E. Verna Mills then delivered remarks on St. Kitts and Nevis’ continued success in education, health, sports, diplomacy, technology and the economy, and its shared values and friendship with Cuba which has been a great supporter throughout the years.

Among the Cuban officials who attended were the Minister of Construction, Rene Mesa Villafana, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga and the Head of the Protocol Office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Aramis Fuente Hernandez.

Also attending were Ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic corps from the Caribbean, North America, Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia; St. Kitts and Nevis students based in Havana, Cubans of St. Kitts and Nevis descent, Embassy Staff and Cuban friends and well-wishers.

Celebrations culminated with a Thanksgiving Service

In a show of solidarity, CARICOM and other foreign diplomats, nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis including students and descendants, as well as the Embassy’s staff gathered at the International Christian Community Church in Havana on Sunday for a thanksgiving service to commemorate the 36th Anniversary of Independence of the twin-island Federation.

The Embassy’s Counsellor, Mr. Michael Esdaille was the designated worship leader. St. Kitts and Nevis medical student, Ms. Joeann Davis read the scripture lessons after which the guest speaker, Reverend Fidel Paneque delivered the sermon on “The fullness of the Spirit.”

The Federation’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, H.E. Verna Mills expressed gratitude to God for the many blessings He has bestowed on the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. She also said that the celebration of our independence lends itself for us to reflect on the lessons of the past while extracting the wisdom for our future.