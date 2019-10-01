The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) apologized for any inconvenience caused by an emergency power outage Monday which affected services by the Cotton Ground Feeder.

The outage resulted when a recently refurbished diesel engine (generator) under test tripped at 7:04 pm.

The trip of an engine results in load having to be shed automatically in order to bring the system back into balance. If not done, the remaining engines would trip on overload resulting in an island wide black out. The trip of the engine, number 6, resulted in the shedding of the Cotton Ground Feeder which feeds customers from Prospect to Liburd Hill.

Prompt action was taken by NEVLEC operations personnel to bring on another engine and restore power to the Cotton Ground Feeder at 7:32 p.m.

Over the last few months NEVLEC has been undertaking extensive refurbishing works on its diesel engines to improve efficiency and reliability. Refurbishing work on its two largest engines has been completed, but they alone are insufficient to supply the entire country. As a result, similar work is ongoing on the smaller, much older engines in order to allow them to carry more load and to improve reliability.