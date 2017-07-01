Emmanuel Richards football camp returns for 13th year

Discipline, respect and skills in the sport of football are just a fraction of things more than 30 children are expected to learn during the upcoming annual Emmanuel Richards Summer Football camp, says the founder, Emmanuel Richards.

The summer football camp, now in its 13th year, will facilitate children ages 5-15 for two weeks from 9 a.m.-noon daily July 10-21 at the St. Thomas’ Primary School grounds.

Richards told the Observer said the children will be taught life skills such as discipline toward others, how to be respectful and the skill of the game. He said that once a child is trained in the basics of the game early, it becomes easier for them to become great players. And most importantly, the camp will take the children off the streets during the summer.

“Kids will learn how to dribble, how to pass the ball properly, how to head up the ball properly, how to kick to the goal and how to control [the ball],” Richards said. “When you are playing football, the basics count.”

Though the sport can be considered male dominated, Richards said that he has encouraged coaches to boost females to attend. He alsoencouraged parents to allow their children the choice of what sport they would prefer to play instead of forcing them into a sport the child might not like.

He revealed that this year he is bringing back past summer camp participants past registration age to help in coaching.

“We are going to bring back some past participants as coaches so that when they are teaching the children how to play the sport, they themselves will be learning as well,” he said.

Richards thanked sponsors who continue to support the summer program, including the Bank of Nevis, Nevis Multi Line, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Social Security, Nevis Spring Water, Nevis Bakery, NEVLEC, Development Bank, LEFCO, Kay Electrical Services, Nevis Cooperative Credit Union and CIBC First Caribbean.