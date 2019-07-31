The pending graduation of Course 43 from the Police Training Complex will bring the number of police graduates to 167 over the past four years Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris reported at Tuesday’s sitting of the Federal Parliament.

“This is a significant number for our Force, which numbers just about 400-plus law enforcement officers,” the prime minister said, noting that training for the security forces has been a primary focus for his government since it came to office in 2015.

“We have carefully sought to build out the Force capacity to serve and protect the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Harris said. “… We ensured that we fast tracked [training] so that persons who were wearing the uniform of the police had the necessary competencies to be able to deliver, and so year after year for the last five years, there has been a Passing Out Parade.”

Course 43 started with 34 recruits in January, but has since been reduced to 31 comprising of 28 males and 3 females who hail from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Harris, who is also the Minister of National Security, said that there are 43 vacancies currently in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and “encouraged the young people in the country who are desirous of making a contribution in an important area of national life to apply to become a police officer.”