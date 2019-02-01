BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Government employees are being trained by Principal of Certified Information Security, Allen Keele to be Certified ISO 2700 Lead Implementers and Internal Controls Architects who can effectively manage the threats and risks to government’s information by establishing Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) based on international standards.

Keele said government efforts to ISO Certified employees is an important step to protect information, adding that he is dedicated to ensuring that this is successful as it will prove beneficial going forward.

“We can actually get government and its agencies certified and recognized by ISO for having information security best practices,” said Keele. “That is a tremendous accomplishment because it is one thing to claim that you have good controls; it is one thing to claim that you have good management programme, but when you can get third party attestations of your programmes through ISO that is called official bragging rights.”

Keele added that once certified through ISO “you are able to then demonstrate to internal and external stakeholders that you have information security that they can believe in and respect. They don’t have to ask what kind of information security because 27001 defines the international understanding of what information security is.”

In July 2018, Keele presented a one-day Executive Risk Management seminar to assist permanent secretaries to present risk management training and implement some of the techniques taught.