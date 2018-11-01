BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Entrepreneurs are being encouraged to take full advantage of the services that will be offered during upcoming weeks at the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) of the National Entrepreneurial Development Division (NEDD).

“NEDD was established as part of the Small Business Development Act, which is the framework set up to deal with the small business sector in the Federation,” said Director of NEDD, Philip Browne.

Browne noted that the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) will help ensure that entrepreneurs in the Federation are equipped with the necessary business tools to encourage a thriving community of locally-owned businesses in the near future.

He said it is important for small businesses to know that NEDD is available as a resource where they can obtain support and training to start up and continue an existing business.

NEDD also helps small businesses to access financing and duty-free concessions.

Browne applauded the efforts of the government in providing access to financial support for small businesses through financial establishments such as the Development Bank, where there are a number of Small Business Loans available for entrepreneurs.