Environmental Impact Assessment to be undertaken at new BHS site

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis is working on an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on the site selected for construction of the new Basseterre High School. This comes after five years of controversy, temporary locations and sick students at the old school.

Last November Education Minister the Hon. Shawn Richards announced that a location in the Ponds Site area has been identified to house the school.

Following months of dialogue, testing and moving to various temporary locations Richards took a decision following a NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) report to remove the students from the site permanently and to take up temporary locations in Taylors Village next to the Washington Archibald High School and promised to build a new school.

The Old school had been embroiled in controversy since 2012 with students and teachers complaining that of feeling sick and blaming the Campus at Victoria Road for their ill feeling.

Minister of Public Infrastructure the Hon. Ian Liburd last week indicated that the government plans to conduct an EIA on the proposed site of the new school that will be constructed on the Basseterre Aquifer.

“Based on the requirements advanced by the Ministry of Education this GATT (government appointed technical team) team have reviewed and accepted the third conceptual design for the New BHS.

“Preliminary budget estimates were received for the design construction of this brand new high school. The public works department’s engineers have already accepted the designs and the estimates which would be deliberated upon by the Cabinet.”

He also disclosed that the terms of reference have already been established for an EIA, as required by the Development Control and Planning Act and explained the purpose of the EIA

“The overall objective of the EIA is to provide mitigative actions that will reduce any impact or enhance the effects of the project. The study would be expected to: (a) assemble and evaluate data to determine via physical and social conditions of the site; (b) to evaluate the components of the project to predict changes, impact of enhancements effects to baseline conditions from proposed actions; (c) to evaluate the conformance of both actions against plans, standards or development guidelines existing here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The selection of a site on the Basseterre Aquifer has received much opposition including from former Chief Medical Offer (CMO) Dr. Patrick Martin who is against the construction in that area due to the potential effects it may have on the water quality. He added that there is a risk of fecal contamination of the underlying aquifer that is already under the threat of salt water.

Liburd noted that significant impacts would be addressed in the EIA as well as storm water control and management, sewage and waste disposal and impacts on existing vegetation and other impacts that will be derived from the construction of the Basseterre High School

“The terms of reference was sent to the contractor just last week Friday (Sept 29) and yes we are going forward with the project as per planned.”

When will construction begin? “We just have the preliminary budget estimates and they are going to be determined by the Cabinet….once we as a cabinet determines they are all in the budget, they will go forward with construction next year.”

Since taking office the Team Unity Government has committed to constructing a modern day high school replacing the current Basseterre High School.