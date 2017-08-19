Eric Evelyn to retire as PS, Huey Sergeant to take post

As the Nevis Island Administration’s election approaches, the nominated candidate for St. George’s gears up to retire as Permanent Secretary in Agriculture and Civil Servants by the end of August.

The Observer confirmed late last week that PS Eric Evelyn is scheduled to retire from his post to be a candidate for the Concerned Citizens Movement in NIA’s upcoming election. His successor is former director of the Department of Communications, Huey Sergeant, who is currently in the role of Assistant Permanent Secretary.

Evelyn’s nomination comes as the premier of Nevis and leader of the CCM, the Honourable Vance Amory, had made known his plans to retire before the next Nevis Island Assembly election in April 2018. Amory has been in the political arena for more than three decades.

On April 18, the Concerned Citizens Movement’s St. George’s constituency group met to vote for candidates to replaced Amory as the elected representative of Gingerland. Three were nominated: Evelyn; Stedmon Tross, the current cabinet secretary; and Roger Fyfield. The Observer understands that Evelyn and Tross were nominated and seconded, while Fyfield was not seconded. The constituency group voted unanimously for Evelyn over Tross.

In a previous interview with the Observer, Party Chair Tross confirmed that the Hon. Mark Brantley was nominated by the Hon. Alexis Jeffers to serve as party leader and the Hon. Alexis Jeffers was, in turn, nominated by Brantley to serve as deputy leader.

The Observer understands that the Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams was unanimously nominated as party chair.

Brandy-Williams, who currently serves as junior minister in the Ministry of Social Development, says she is pleased with the nomination and considers it as a step in the right direction.

The Observer understands that the CCM Party Convention will be upcoming, though no date has been announced as yet. At the convention, the nominations of candidates will be official.