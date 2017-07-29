Eustace John, former deputy governor-general, dies at 78

Eustace John has died at the age of 78.

The Honourable Eustace John served as deputy governor-general of Nevis since his swearing-in in 1992. He is the second person to have served in the position, preceded only by the late Weston Parris, who served from 1983 until 1992, the year he died.

John entered into retirement on May 1, 2017. The passing of the John comes just four months after that of Gov.-Gen. Sir Cuthbert Sebastian, who died at his home at age 95.

In 1996, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II awarded him the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG).

Following his passing, the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis expressed his condolences to Johns’ family which includes his wife, Dahlia; his children; his grandchildren; and his extended family.

“Indeed, the people of the federation owe a debt of gratitude to His Honour Mr. Eustace John,” Harris said. “In consultation with the government, he executed the vision for the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation and prepared it to meet the public’s entertainment and information needs. Moreover, his 60 years of yeoman’s service to our islands should be a source of emulation and inspiration for all citizens and residents who love this great country.

“His Honour was a Man for All Seasons, having performed exceptionally well in a number of endeavours that brought his inclusive management style and leadership expertise to the fore. His knack for marketing and keen eye for detail helped propel him to lead the team at ZIZ, which embarked on an era of remarkable expansion that would broaden the reach and impact of the station during his tenure.”

The deputy governor-general of Nevis is appointed by the governor-general of Saint Kitts and Nevis to be his or her deputy and, in that capacity, on behalf of the governor-general to signify assent or the withholding of assent to any bill passed by the Nevis Island Assembly. The deputy governor-general performs the functions of the office of governor-general as they relate to the island of Nevis.