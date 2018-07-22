By Monique Washington

Eustace Nisbett has been admitted as an attorney-at-law at the bar of the St. Christopher and Nevis Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Nisbett spent six years studying law in London, England, and in Jamaica. On Wednesday (July 17) Nisbett took the oath at the High Court in Charlestown, which will authorize him to be a barrister and solicitor to practice in the Federation.

Nisbett graduated from Holborn College with a University of London upper second class degree in Law. In 2014, he was admitted to the Honourable Society of Lincolns Inn. In 2014, Nisbett was called to the Bar of England and Wales, and in 2017 attained a grade of Very Competent from BPP University in Birmingham. He then attended the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica where he graduated and was awarded the Legal Education Certificate.

Nisbett is the former founder and manager of a softball team in Brown Hill Village for the island tournament. He has arranged domino competitions, and he was one of the organizers and team manager for the island basketball tournament. Nisbett has sponsored sports uniforms for Ivor Walters Primary School, where he voluntarily taught math, computer science and track-and-field. He has chaired the Culturama Junior Calypso competition and is the co-founder of Mentoring All Leaders Everywhere, a male community group.

Nisbett told The Observer although it was his first time in England, the whole experience was worthwhile.

Nisbett said one of the reasons he decided to pursue law was, “People should have access to justice. Access to justice should not be limited because of the actions of people or institution with greater resources. As an advocate, your job is to do what is best for your client, having your duty to the court being paramount to your duties to assist your client. This is a very disciplined profession if you follow the ethics.”

Nisbett said his mother was “instrumental in enabling me to provide for myself there in London and Jamaica.” Aunts and cousins assisted and Eric and Marilyn Maynard who took care of his son while he and his wife were away studying.

“One of the joys is that there were many Nevisians who, religiously checked in to see how I was doing. I have the support of many of the Nevisian public.”

In his address to the court he noted “like the experience of many others, mine were a passage filled with challenges and triumph, with grief and merriment. Despite all that, the experience was fascinating, and in the end, I have been rewarded for my toil. I am back. I am back to #8 Garden View. I am back to the place I call home.”