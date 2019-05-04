Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in Nevis, expressed confidence that the line-up of activities planned for Culturama 45, which will be held from July 25 to August 06, 2019, will meet the expectations of a cross section of residents and visitors.

The minister made the comment at the Media Launch for Culturama 45 at the Mount Nevis Hotel on May 03, 2019.

“I am very confident and extremely confident that our activities for this year will ensure that Culturama 2019, Culturama 45 will go down in history as the best ever staged. I am confident of that.” he said.

“I have seen the activities, they are varied, they are excellent, and I think that we have something to suit everyone. We have something for everyone’s taste, and so there is no reason why anybody on Nevis or who will be coming to Nevis, will not be able to enjoy Culturama….The variety, is rich and I believe that every Nevisian, every resident, every visitor will be able to enjoy what we have in store for Culturama 45,” he said.

Evelyn said that at the start of Culturama 44 in 2018, he had promised that this year’s festival would be the biggest that Nevisians have ever seen, and thanked the members of the Central Committee in the Culturama Secretariat for the outstanding work they have done so far to ensure his pledge is brought to fruition.

“I am sure that the work that the committee has done has been excellent so far and I am sure that they will deliver, and deliver in a very big way to ensure that we have the grandest Culturama that Nevisians have ever seen,” he said.

The Culture Minister used the moment to encourage visitors and friends and family in the diaspora to come to the island for the summer festival. He added that this year is being planned as a homecoming event, and urged them to make early arrangements to be a part of the festivities.

“We want to make this another homecoming event. We had a homecoming for the 40th and we want to make Culturama 45 another homecoming, and so I want to use this opportunity…to encourage all Nevisians wherever you are residing to start making your plans,” he said

Evelyn spoke to the issue of participation and believes it is important for Nevisians and visitors to do so.

“It is not the same just to be a spectator, and so I am encouraging persons to be a part of the festival to participate in whatever way you can, to participate in J’ouvert, to participate in the troupes because we want our parade this year to be the biggest ever,” he said.

“So I am encouraging persons not only to come and spectate, of course we want spectators, we want you to come and support all of the shows but we want persons to be a part of the activities as well,” he said.