Expansion of Nevis Hospital breaks ground – SIDF lends hand in funding

The EC$18 million upgrade to the Alexandra Hospital on Nevis broke ground Wednesday as it prepares for the demolition and construction of certain facilities.

The project is being funded by a EC $4.5 million grant by the Sugar Industry Diversification Fund (SIDF), EC$4.5 loan from the SIDF, other investors and the Nevis Island Administration. The project will be conducted in two phases, with the first scheduled to take a year.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony, Permanent Secretary in Health Nichole Slack-Liburd said that local contractors, plumbers and electricians have been contracted to construct the project. The architects of the project are Spencer Brand, Clive Evelyn and Edrick Pemberton as the contracted building contractors; the electricians are Glen Byron and Davion Frasier, the plumbers are Noel Williams and Wilcent Grant and the air conditioning contractors are Gaspree and the Finished Touched.

According to Slack-Liburd, there will be a “state-of-the-art operating theater, expanded diagnostic capacity in the form of new laboratory, radiology departments with Cat-Scan services and specific lab areas for tests useful in cancer diagnoses, a newly construed dialysis unit and additional private ward facilities as part of this project,” she said.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) advocates six building blocks to stretching health systems,” she said. “One of these is service delivery, which looks at the readiness of health facilities to respond to the needs of the population. The initiative will undoubtedly raise our performance in this area when facility assessments are carried out, along with our recent advancement in hospital information system in partnership with the government of China in Taiwan.

The premier of Nevis, the Honourable Vance Amory, advised medical professionals to be the delivers of good health care.

“At the end of it,” he said, “we will have a state-of-the-art facility, but a state-of-the-art facility in and of itself does not provide good health service. It comes down to the people who will be working to deliver the service. I want to encourage and support all of our nursing and medical staff, all of the lab staff and all of the other support staff for this institution; you have to be the key to the delivery of a quality health service.”

The premier expressed his pleasure as the ground breaking marks the commencement of the new facility.

“We are so happy that we are here today to break ground to show you, to demonstrate to you and to the people of Nevis the seriousness of the Nevis Island Administration in responding to the felt needs of the people of Nevis,” he said.

The minister of Health, the Honourable Mark Brantley,f was not physically present at the ceremony, but issued a video address expressing his congratulations to the SIDF board and to the federal government. He said that it was “a very proud moment for health care on the island of Nevis.”

During the event, Robertine Chaderton, the chair for the SIDF DR, congratulated the NIA on undertaking the hospital project, which she said is important to all on the island of Nevis,

“We trust that with the team that has been identified as contractors and [people] involved in the project, they will work efficiently and effectively so that they will complete the project on time and within budget,” she said. “The SIDF is very interested in economic development on projects both in St Kitts and Nevis.”

No official date has been given as to when the project will begin.