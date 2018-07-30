(Office of the Prime Minister’s Press Unit)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Seasoned law enforcement personnel will present lessons and describe their on-the-job experiences and knowledge to more than 400 St. Kitts youth attending a week-long Ministry of National Security Youth Explorer’s Camp, designed to help participants build character and become productive citizens.

The week-long camp is an expansion of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Summer Camp. It is largely comprised of young people, who are members of the Explorers Clubs based in St. Peters, St. Paul’s, Shadwell, and Mol-Phil (Molineux-Phillips).

The formation of the Explorers Youth Clubs forms part of the Ministry of National Security’s broader community policing and social intervention initiatives. The youth groups engage young people in community development, social and educational activities. They are all geared towards strengthening the character and promoting positive behaviours in younth.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for the Crime Directorate, Mr. Andre Mitchell, addressed hundreds of participants during the opening ceremony earlier today at the Dr. William Connor Primary School grounds.

ACP Mitchell stated that the police force “recognizes the need for shaping the minds of young people. We have recognized that too many of our young people are involved in serious crimes and any initiative that is geared towards shaping and inculcating the correct values into the minds of our young people should be applauded.”

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, gave his full endorsement of the summer camp, which at its core, seeks to help young people understand and appreciate their differences and teach them to help each other and live together.

“If through exercises like these we build their capacity to do good, we build their capacity for tolerance,” the prime minister said, “We build their capacity for solidarity, teamwork, to show love for country and people. If we accomplish these goals, these camps will be well worth it.”

“What we are doing here today must be hailed and heralded and emulated,” he explained. “We have to use energy and resources now to direct the young people on the path they should take to grow and develop so fewer of them will depart from that kind of exposure and experience when they become adults,”

Prime Minister Harris encouraged camp participants to emulate the life and work of former Commissioner of Police, Mr. Austin Williams, who was honoured for his years of service during the opening ceremony.

During the camp, participants will engage with units within the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police, including the K9 unit. The week-long camp will feature cultural presentations, visits from officials representing the partnering entities including Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, a fun day, a visit to the St. Kitts Eco-Park, a spelling bee competition and a boat ride to Nevis.