The combined efforts of the Windsor University School of Medicine (WUSM) and SKI Academy resulted in the donation of several pieces of percussion equipment for use by the children of the St. Kitts and Nevis Explorers Club Corps Monday at the campus of the WUSM.

Heading into Independence Day celebrations, the donation underscored the commitment of the two educational institutions to the overall advancement of youth in the Federation.

Monday’s donation included 18 sound percussion labs marching snares, two championship maple marching bass drums, two Pearl MX T-frame quad carriers, eight Promar marching tom mallet-rubbers, 20 Firth American classic 5A drum sticks and two Pearl Haracio Harnandez signature cowbells.

“These drums are going to come in very handy as we expand our marching programme [to] the Explorers Clubs,” Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty, who had approached Mr. Ramesh Mulkanoor of the WUSM and expressed the need for additional drums.

He added the drums will be used to create another drum corps that will ensure that “the Explorers at the back of the parades can hear the percussion.”

Drumming has been a part of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force’s culture since its inception.