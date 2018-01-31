Explorers youth club initiative to expand into other communities

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Ministry of National Security, through its social intervention programme, successfully launched two community-based youth groups in 2017 – the Mol-Phil Explorers Youth Club and the Shadwell Explorers Youth Club – both geared toward building strong character and promoting positive behaviours in young people.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Osmond Petty revealed Jan. 28 that plans are already underway for the expansion of the explorers youth club initiative in other communities across St. Kitts.

“On Jan. 25, we were in St. Paul’s and we had a very good meeting with parents in St. Paul’s, linking with the primary school where we invited parents in St. Paul’s to join their children,” Petty said, while noting that the next meeting with parents and their children has been scheduled for Feb. 1 in St. Peter’s. “So far, the feedback I’ve gotten is that they have been very responsive, and so in the next few weeks we will be launching in St. Paul’s.”

Petty noted that the Mol-Phil Explorers Youth Club held several successful activities in 2017, including the participation of more than 100 children in the annual Independence Ceremonial Parade.

The explorers youth club initiative has since received strong support from members of the civic and corporate communities in the federation. This was further demonstrated Jan. 27 when several public and private sector organizations signalled their intention to partner even further with the ministry on this initiative. Among those who have expressed their full support of the establishment of these community-based youth groups was Senator and Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett.

“I am so happy that the police force, in collaboration with the community and other external bodies, has decided to do this and to start this project here,” the senator said. “I know there is talk about starting it in other areas and I am definitely looking forward to seeing that come to fruition.

“Kudos to you for being the first set. I am hoping that you all are enjoying it, and I am hoping the parents, too, are seeing the benefit of this programme. I am very happy that this project is coming to fruition and has taken shape and it is taking on a life of its own, and I wish it all the best and all the success,” Senator Byron-Nisbett added.