Family members criticize police investigation in latest murder

Nevis – A family member says the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force appear to be conducting an investigation on family members of the federation’s 18th homicide, businessman Benjamin Joseph.

Joseph, 63, was shot Aug. 19 while exiting his vehicle in front of his home. He was the owner of Philsha’s Guest House at Pinney’s and Benjamin’s Quarry.

According to a police press release, “Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the incident around 8 p.m. Saturday and initial investigations revealed the victim was shot by an unknown assailant(s) upon exiting his car on arrival at his residence. He was transported to the Alexandria Hospital by a family member.

The Observer understands that a number of spent shells were taken from the scene by police during their investigations. The Observer further understands that Joseph was not robbed of the money on his person at the time of the shooting. On Sunday, Joseph endured an operation to remove the bullets from his body, and after surgery seemed to be getting well, as he was talking and eating, a close friend reported.

When a representative of the Observer visited the Alexandra Hospital on Monday, she was informed that Joseph had passed away moments before her arrival. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.

The Observer contacted a family member on Wednesday, who was reportedly “very upset.” This family member noted that he or she, along with other family members, had been asked by Nevis police to surrender their phones to authorities to help to assist with investigation. The family member spoke of his or her innocence and that the police should summon the phone company for records instead of “harassing the family” in a time of mourning.

The Observer made attempts shortly after speaking to the family to contact Police Public Relations Officer Grell Browne and Commissioner of Police Ian Queenly by phone to find out if it is a customary practice to look at the family first, but efforts were unsuccessful.

Joseph’s death marks the 18th homicide in the federation, seven in Nevis and 11 in St Kitts, 13 shy of the 2016 total recorded homicides of 31. The federation thus far has not had a month without gun or knife violence that resulted in death. This year, the frightening statistics revealed that people between the ages of 15-63 have been victims of gun- and knife-related crimes in the federation this year that resultedin death.

No arrests have been made in relation to Joseph’s death.