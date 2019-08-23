The Department of Agriculture is advising all farmers who have lost animals as a result of Dermatophilosis, also known as the Tropical Bont Tick, to visit the department and obtain a ‘Disease Death Report Form’ from the department’s Veterinary Unit.

Dermatophilosis is a bacterium that causes scabs and crusts on the skin on animals, and in some cases, can lead lead to death. Caused by a parasite known as the tropical bont tick, dermatophilosis can affect cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and less frequently pigs, dogs, and cats.