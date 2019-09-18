Faron Lawrence was appointed as the first Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia to St. Kitts and Nevis Tuesday during a brief ceremony at his office located in the Horsfords Complex on Wellington Road, Basseterre.

His Excellency Lawrence expressed thanks and appreciation to both Governments for affording him the opportunity to serve in such capacity.

“As honorary consul, I am expected to represent the Government of the Republic of Indonesia in St. Kitts and Nevis, acting to assist and protect its citizens here and to facilitate trade and friendship between the people of both countries. I see my role as to be informed about the cultural, commercial and political situation of both countries and have the consul be the instrument through which that information is shared and utilized for better relations between our countries,” said Mr. Lawrence. “Further, I am to promote the alliance between the Republic of Indonesia and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis by my efforts to bind them via successful trade arrangements that will also promote business, culture, tourism, and commerce and science affairs.”

H.E. Lawrence noted that he is committed to performing his duties and roles as honorary consul with “pride, integrity, zeal and to the best of his abilities”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, congratulated Mr. Lawrence on his new post and extended thanks to the Government and people of Indonesia for strengthening the ties between both countries, noting the opening of the honorary consulate is significant for the Government of people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“It is significant because it marks yet again the journey on which we have embarked, a further step on that journey. It is significant because I am told that other than Trinidad and Tobago, this is the only other in the entire Caribbean and certainly the first in the Eastern Caribbean that the Republic of Indonesia is opening such a presence,” said the foreign minister. “It is tangible evidence of the strides that we have made thus far, and it is tangible evidence of the commitment both on the part of the Republic of Indonesia and on the part of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to strengthening and deepening this relationship.”

His Excellency Priyo Iswanto, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to St. Kitts and Nevis, expressed his most sincere appreciation to all who were instrumental in making this step a reality, while at the same time congratulating Mr. Lawrence on his appointment.

“The relationship between St. Kitts and Indonesia is relatively young… but we have been moving forward very constantly. Visa-free for both citizens of our two countries to visit each other will serve as a very vital facilitation to strengthen our people to people contact,” said His Excellency Iswanto. “We have to take advantage of this facilitation and we need to rid the perception that we are geographically distant.”

Ambassador Iswanto presented three items to His Excellency Lawrence: the copy of Letter of Commission of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the official identification pin of the Honorary Consul and the flags of both countries.

St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Indonesia established diplomatic relations Jan. 30, 2014.