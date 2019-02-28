strong>BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Barbados has taken steps to enhance its relationship with Saint Kitts and Nevis with the formal accreditation of David Comissiong as Barbados’ High Commissioner. Comissiong, who is also Barbados’ Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), will be the non-resident representative of Barbados to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Comissiong presented his Letter of Introduction to the Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during a ceremony at the office of the Prime Minister on Feb. 25.

Prime Minister Harris expressed the interest of Saint Kitts and Nevis in forging closer bilateral ties with Barbados through various areas of cooperation.

“We look forward to seeing how we can improve relations,” said Dr. Harris. “We are at a critical stage as most CARICOM Member States are confronting economic challenges, climate change and now security. There are many issues in which our fates are intertwined. We therefore need to draw on our collective skill sets and functional cooperation.”

Comissiong stated there is a natural connection between the two countries. He referenced the countries’ historical past particularly the commitment of their national heroes the Right Excellent Errol Barrow and the Right Excellent Sir Robert Bradshaw to preserve the West Indies Federation.

Comissiong noted that the countries have similar economic structures and shared values. He expressed the interest of Barbados in facilitating cooperation in several areas, including economic trade, culture, sharing of information and people-to-people exchanges.

Comissiong also paid a courtesy call on St. Kitts and Nevis Governor General Sir Tapely Seaton.