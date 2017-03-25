Federation mourns death of another former Head of State

Basseterre, St. Kitts-For the second time this month, the federation of St Kitts and Nevis is mourning the loss of a former Head of State following the death of former Governor General Sir Cuthbert Sebastian.

The Observer understands that died Sebastian at his home on Cayon Street on Saturday evening at the age of 95.

This publication also learnt that Sebastian had been in the hospital up to this week.

Sebastian served as the second Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis from 1995-2013 and was the son of Joseph Mathew Sebastian a pioneer of the Labour movement in St. Kitts and Nevis.

He was a medical doctor by profession and was Chief Medical Officer of St. Kitts and Nevis from 1980 to 1983.

His death comes days after funeral of former Governor Sir Probyn Inniss.