BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) planning committee is preparing to host the 30th Inter-Sessional Heads of Government meeting on Feb. 26 and 27 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino.

Approximately 140 participants are expected to attend the high-level conference deliberations comprising heads of government of all CARICOM member states, associate members and their delegations.

Ms. Kaye Bass, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs chairs the planning committee comprised of officials from the the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Tourism, Culture and Health; Government Information Service; Security personnel; Immigration; Customs and Excise Department; the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority the Information and Communication Technology Department; and Public Works and Transport Services.

Also in attendance will be heads of the Caribbean Development Bank, Caribbean Development Fund, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Commission, and the University of the West Indies.

CARICOM officials were briefed about the conference in December, 2018. In attendance were CARICOM Secretary General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque; Chef de Cabinet in the Office of the Secretary General, Mrs. Charmaine Atkinson-Jordan; Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley.

At the briefing, Ambassador LaRocque told Prime Minister Harris (who assumed the chairmanship of CARICOM from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019) that “the chairman’s function as head of CARICOM is significant since you act on behalf of the heads in between sessions. You will see me a lot more often in the next six to seven months.”

The CARICOM Secretariat has formally convened the Inter-Sessional Meeting (December 21, 2018), in keeping with Rule 5 of the Rules of Procedure for Meetings of the Conference of Heads of Government.

CARICOM has 15 Member States, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. There are five associate members, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands.

The 29th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM was held in Port-au- Prince, Haiti.