Federation’s 34th Year of Independence to be Celebrated this Saturday 7th October

The Honorable Prime Minister Timothy Harris announced that Independence celebrations put on hold by the passing of Hurricane Maria has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7th. Harris declared the day to be a national holiday and all events originally planned for Tuesday, September 19th will take place.

“Independence is too critical of an event in our post-colonial journey to become masters of our destiny and development to pass without commemoration and celebration,” Harris said.

The Independence parade will take place at 8 am. at the Warner Park cricket stadium, which will be followed by a toast to the nation at the defense force capital and an independence reception will be hosted at 7 p at the government house.

The Federation’s 34th year of independence celebration was marred by category 5 Hurricane Maria, the first storm to hit the federation on independence day since Hurricane Hugo in 1989. Maria caused an estimated US$88 million in damages to St. Kitts and Nevis. But now that recovery efforts have allowed most citizens to return to their day-to-day life, the fete is back on.

On Nevis, the Nevis Reform Party will be hosting a gathering at Bucco Park complete with eats, drinks music and entertainment from 1-9 pm.. Drinks, eats and admission is free for the event, which is hosted by the St. Paul NRP constituency group.

The theme for this years independence ceremonies is “Youth, Vision, Integrity – Securing our Nation’s Prosperity.”