Federation’s condolences sent to Pereira family from prime minister

From the press unit of the Office of the Prime Minister

St. Kitts and Nevis’ prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, extended sincere condolences to the Colin Pereira family on behalf of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“When the development history of our indigenous tourism industry is finally written, the sterling contribution of Mr. Colin Pereira will be accorded pride of place within its pages,” Harris said as he contemplated the life, work and contribution of the local hotelier who died in Ireland Aug. 22.

He noted that Pereira will be most notably remembered for his development of the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI), starting from the 1960s, when he converted a private family residence at Fortlands, Basseterre, into one of the federation’s signature local and award-winning hotels. The prime minister also made mention of the fact that although the property had been eventually sold to the TDC Group of Companies, the hotel brand remained strong and continues to hold its own as a venue for special events such as weddings, seminars, conferences and private parties.

“Colin Pereira’s name and legacy have been carefully inscribed on OTI’s property,” Harris said. “The hotel’s conference room had been officially named in his honour several years ago.”

In paying tribute to the Pereira, the federation’s prime minister noted the consistent investment by his family in the hotel, restaurant and allied services stock of the country. He said:

“The Pereira family’s investment in St. Kitts and Nevis has not been confined to the construction of a hotel that has become a household word. The family, mainly his sons Greg and Gary, have also demonstrated strong confidence in the local economy through the addition of investments such as Reggae Beach Bar & Restaurant on the Southeast Peninsula, and Greg’s Safaris, which offers a top-rated eco-tourism experience to the rainforest and Mount Liamuiga’s Crater Lake.”

A spokesperson in the Office of the Prime Minister noted that since the passing of Pereira, former members of staff at OTI commented favourably on the manner in which he operated the hotel. A number of these workers indicated that he was missed when he decided to sell the hotel, and will be even more deeply missed now that he has passed; and he ran OTI as a family business where staff felt and were treated like family.

Harris said he “wishes the entire Pereira family God’s comfort at this difficult time, in particular his widow, Lesley, and his children. May his soul rest in peace.”