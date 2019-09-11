Free transportation service to and from Nevis is being provided for those interested in attending the Independence 36 State Service at the Charlestown Methodist Church, Nevis Sunday, Sept. 15.

Participating ferries are the M.V. Islander, M.V. Carib Express, and the M.V. Next Edition, departing the ferry terminal in Basseterre at 2:45 p.m. All passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive early to facilitate an orderly and timely boarding process and departure.

The boats will depart Nevis one hour after the service ends.