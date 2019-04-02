Prime Minister Timothy Harris will headline the fifth in a series of town hall-styled meetings, dubbed ‘Community Consultations’ today at the Newtown Community Center in East Basseterre.

Fresh off his hectic schedule in Ecuador and Canada, the Prime Minister is expected to preside over a meeting of the Federal Cabinet before headlining the massive community consultation in East Basseterre.

These community consultations are opened to the public and allow citizens and residents the golden opportunity to interact with their government and hold the Ministers of Government accountable.

The meetings, which have so far been held in Nevis, Cayon, West Basseterre and Sandy Point, have been very popular with citizens and residents who turn out in record numbers each time to participate.