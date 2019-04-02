Prime Minister Timothy Harris will headline the fifth in a series of town hall-styled meetings, dubbed ‘Community Consultations’ today at the Newtown Community Center in East Basseterre.
Fresh off his hectic schedule in Ecuador and Canada, the Prime Minister is expected to preside over a meeting of the Federal Cabinet before headlining the massive community consultation in East Basseterre.
These community consultations are opened to the public and allow citizens and residents the golden opportunity to interact with their government and hold the Ministers of Government accountable.
The meetings, which have so far been held in Nevis, Cayon, West Basseterre and Sandy Point, have been very popular with citizens and residents who turn out in record numbers each time to participate.
Harris views these consultations as excellent examples of people’s democracy at work and an opportunity for the people to guide and shape the government’s agenda, as many useful contributions have come on matters of law and order, housing policy, infrastructure development and poverty alleviation initiatives.
“We are grateful for those of you who have been to each and every one of the four town halls we have had so far. These town hall meetings are about you. They reflect the fact that as a government we value your input and we take delight in your consultations with us. Your views and your expectations matter; they are important to us and that is why we have been coming so often to have the conversation with you,” Harris said at last Tuesday’s (March 26) community consultation held at the Sandy Point Community Center.
Ian “Patches” Liburd, Parliamentary Representative for East Basseterre, is also slated to address today’s town hall meeting He is expected to give an account of his performance and talk about how he has advanced the quality of life for all people in East Basseterre.
Tuesday’s town hall meeting is expected to commence at 7:30pm at the Newtown Community Center.