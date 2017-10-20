Fig Tree resident thankful for assistance from NIA’s Community Housing Assistance Programme

Photo: The Honourable Hazel Brandy-Williams, junior minister in the Ministry of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (right,) hands over the keys to Yvonne Stanley’s newly renovated home at Fig Tree Oct. 19.

Charlestown, Nevis – Yvonne Stanley expressed gratitude to the Honourable Hazel Brandy-Williams, junior minister in the Ministry of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), for extensive renovation work carried out at Stanley’s home in Fig Tree. “I must say thank you to Ms. Brandy… I am well pleased,” Stanley said during the handing-over of her keys. “I am thankful for everything nicely done. I thank the workers. They did a good job.”

Brandy-Williams handed over the keys to Stanley on Oct. 19 at a brief ceremony. In her remarks, the minister told Stanley she was pleased the ministry was able to come to her assistance.

“Ms. Stanley, I hope that you would be able to enjoy your days in your newly renovated home,” Brandy-Williams said. “We were happy that we were able to be of assistance to you.

“We are committed to helping the citizens of Nevis to live better and more rewarding lives. We are committed to helping empower [people] so that with this renewed edifice, you can now live out the rest of your days knowing that you are comfortable and we have made you even more comfortable in your dwelling home,” she said.

The assistance, which falls under the ministry’s Community Housing Assistance Programme, was granted to Stanley following her request some months ago. After an assessment by personnel from the Social Services Department, it was determined that her situation met the criteria in place for the programme.

Brandy-Williams stated that the Nevis Island Administration’s assistance with renovations and home construction for the poor and vulnerable is important to the eradication of poverty in all forms on the island. The move also falls in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.

Apart from tackling the issue of poverty eradication, she also noted that the ministry was also actively trying to empower the people of Nevis in particular the women. She thanked all those who were instrumental in making Stanley’s living conditions more comfortable, including Sylvester Browne, maintenance supervisor in the department, and his crew, in particular Ian Claxton.

Keith Glasgow, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, also delivered remarks. The house blessing was made by Bishop Stephen Liburd and Shelly Liburd, who oversees community housing assistance projects in the ministry, chaired the ceremony.