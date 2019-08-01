The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM), in partnership with animal-care community groups, opened the Basseterre Animal Rescue Center (BARC) Tuesday, the first animal rescue center in the Federation.

“Indeed animal activists can be proud and can boast about an undertaking such as this that would help to bridge the gap of disharmony between humans and animals,” Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards, said. “Undoubtedly this establishment is teamed with persons who have shown a vested interest in showing care and concern for animals.”

The Deputy Prime Minister noted the animal rescue center is appropriate and timely from a local and cultural context, and many still unaware of the realities of animal cruelty on a regional and global scale.

“Some persons are devoid of emotions for animals while others are merely lacking in understanding of the value that animals’ diversity adds to our societies,” he said, adding it is known many animals are abandoned and subsequently become endangered “as they are left to suffer the onslaught of the weather elements, other animals and uncaring humans on a daily basis. It is on this premise that I further re-emphasize how meaningful and urgent an initiative this animal rescue centre is in our Federation.

The Deputy Prime Minister paid homage to American Veterinarian Dr. Karen Smith and national Mala Western for their foresight to establish the People for Animal Welfare On St Kitts (PAWS) in 2000, which had a role in changing the way animals were treated in St Kitts and decreasing the population of unwanted pets through surgical sterilization and education.

BARC will offer a safe and caring environment for abused and neglected animals, adoption services, population control services through surgical sterilization, education for new and existing pet owners about how to be responsible and caring pet owners and raise awareness of animal cruelty.

“I look forward to the realization of all of the goals of PAWS and for greater sensitization about animal care in the Federation,” said Deputy Prime Minister Richards.

The first building includes an examination room, reception area and pavilion that will be used to host community programmes. A second building, opening later this year, will house kennels and an additional examination room.