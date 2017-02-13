First Class Jewellery Burglarized

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Locally owned jewellery outlet First Class Jewellery on Port Zante are the latest victims of the hands of burglars during predawn break in.

Speaking with The Observer, proprietor of the Establishment AU Brown confirmed that the incident had taken place but declined to give any further information surrounding the incident.

However, on a social media post, Brown indicated that the thieves who broke into the store had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

He added that he was notified by the Sandy Point Police at about 5:30 am.

The police in a press release indicated that the incident occurred sometime between 3.00am and 4.30am on Monday (February 13) and investigations revealed the assailants broke into the store and removed a quantity of merchandise including jewellery, perfumes, hand bags and electronics.

The police added that a security guard responded to noises in the area of the store where he discovered the break-in.

Technicians from the Forensics Services Unit have canvassed the scene for evidence and the investigation continues.