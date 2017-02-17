First phase of demolition underway

New Castle on track for $5 million station with bug red fire truck

By Monique Washington

The first phase of demolition has begun at the New Castle Police Station to make way for the $5 million dollar state of the art new facility with a fire services attached.

The new law enforcement facility will consist of sleeping quarters, kitchens, arms storage, corporal, sergeants and inspector quarters, study research room , processing room, holding cells, laundry room, boardroom/ training, evidence storage, lunch room ,IT room, handicap room ,communication center, secretary filing area, open lounge, recreation area, vehicle garage and a garage for a “big red fire truck”. The funds have been secured from the federal UNITY government.

Currently ,all the windows, doors and roof has been removed from the old station, but no date has been set for the walls to be bulldozed down.

Speaking on location on Tuesday, area representative the hon Alexis Jeffers noted that the new station, after demolition, will take approximately 18 months to be completed and contractors bids are about to be opened.

“The tendering process will be done and it will be opened to as many contractors from the area or throughout Nevis. It will be done by local contractors. We have the skills here on the island of Nevis. There are numerous buildings on Nevis that one can look at when making the point that we have persons that are capable of producing quality work and a quality finish,” he said.

The minister noted the importance of having the police station redone for the purpose of having a good environment for the police to do their work.

“The previous environment that they were in certainly would have affected their morale and their ability to perform at their highest level. Once they get into a new environment we are expecting good things to come out of the police force, “he said.

New Castle police officers are currently operating from a rented location opposite of the Vance Amory International Airport, according the minister.

“I want the people of New Castle and Nevis to continue to give us the support that we need because we are doing what we can to make the community better, and to make the entire community of Nevis better. These are some of the steps that we are taking to get the island to the point where we are comfortable with the development process and everyone benefiting from the process as well,” he said.