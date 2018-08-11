BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — One 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a magazine containing seven rounds of matching ammunition were found in a house in Church Ground, Nevis on Aug. 9.

The discovery was made during the execution of a search warrant on the premises by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. Five persons, who were present inside the house at the time, were all taken into police custody to assist with investigations.

This brings to 19 the total number of illegal firearms taken into police custody to date. The police are committed to ridding communities around the Federation of firearms and ammunition and have been working diligently to get them off the streets of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Members of the public are encouraged to assist the police in their quest to make the Federation safe.