Ms. Shellisa Nanton of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the reigning Flow Miss Caribbean Culture Queen, presented Hon. Mark Brantley a plaque of appreciation from the Miss Culture Queen Pageant Committee during a courtesy call at his Pinney’s office on Friday.

Ms. Nanton, accompanied by Ms. Renee Wilkerson, Co-Chairperson of the Flow Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant, told Mr. Brantley that the plaque recognized the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) continued contribution to the pageant over the years, and expressed hope that the assistance would continue.

“Thank you for the plaque. I am very grateful. Certainly, the government has been a major supporter of the show. We think it is one of the premier shows in the region…,” Mr. Brantley said. “I certainly know that people are going to come out in their numbers because of the standard this show has set over the years. So, thank you very much for this plaque and please give my regards to Randy Jeffers and his entire team, and we certainly look forward to a wonderful show again on Monday night.”

The Flow Miss Caribbean Swimwear Contest, the first segment of the Flow Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant, will be held at the Lime Beach Bar on Saturday. The main show will be held at the Nevis Cultural Complex Monday.

Participants for this year will come from the islands of St. Lucia, Dominica, Nevis, St. Martin, Barbados, St. Kitts, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua and Barbuda.

In recent years a new segment was added to the competition called the Mr. Caribbean GQ which is twinned with the Flow Miss Caribbean Culture Swimsuit contest.This year participants will come from St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Barbados, St. Maarten, Sr. Croix and Antigua and Barbuda.

The Flow Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant was first staged in 2006 and was won by Nevisian born Ms. Jamilla Parris. Itis the brainchild of its Chief Executive Officer, Nevisian businessman and Restauranteur Mr. Randy Jeffers.