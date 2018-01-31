Fond memories shared at service for retired commission of police Robert Jeffers

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The eulogy for Commissioner of Police (Retired) Robert Jeffers described him as a family man who was a talented police officer with a deep love for the sport of cricket and an active church member.

The retired commissioner was laid to rest with full military honours Jan. 26. At the service, his eulogy was read by another retired commissioner of police, Calvin Fahie.

“Commissioner Jeffers rose from the early level of constable to the highest rank in the police force, that of commissioner of police,” Fahie said. “During the course of his journey, he served in almost all ranks; the only one he skipped was assistant commissioner [of police]. His baby was the Criminal Investigation Department. Jeffers held membership in a number of organizations locally, regionally and internationally. And at the time of his passing, he was a life member of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police. Jeff loved sports: table tennis, he loved it bad; [and] cricket…he walked it, he [slept] it, he played it.”

Born in 1947, Jeffers spent 40 of his 70 years as a police officer. Fahie said that Jeffers served the citizens, residents and visitors of St. Kitts and Nevis as a member of the Royal St. Christopher, Nevis and Anguilla Police Force from 1966 to 1980, and as a member of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force from 1980 until his retirement in 2008.

Prior to the official service, tributes were offered in words and in song by the Leeward Islands Cricket Association, the Commissioner of Police, the St. Kitts Cricket Association, the Immigration Department, family and friends.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris and Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Shawn Richards provided scripture readings.

At the Springfield Cemetery for the interment, a gun salute was given by the members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the body of retired Commissioner of Police Robert Jeffers was lowered to its final resting place.