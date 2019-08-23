Director of Forensics with the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Latoya Lake-Marshall, has been selected as the Country Representative for St. Kitts and Nevis with the Caribbean Association of Forensic Sciences (CAFS) at biennial elections held recently at the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies, Jamaica.

The Association established the team of Country Representatives at the recent elections. The members are expected to promote the CAFS and contribute to the growth of Forensic Science in the region and will work along with the executive committee to achieve those objectives.

This is the first time St. Kitts and Nevis has been represented in the Association.

“Coming from a civilian background and entering the Law Enforcement circle 18 years ago, I am extremely honoured to represent the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in enhancing and improving techniques, and providing representation within the scientific spectrum of investigations,” said Director Lake-Marshall, adding she will work closely with the CAFS to develop partnerships to advance scientific technology in the Federation to a higher level.

“In expanding our services regionally, I intend to create qualified Forensic Teams in Arson Investigation, Forensic Anthropology, Blood Splatter Analysis and Digital Forensics among others,” she said.

Founded in 2012, CAFS is a not-for-profit, regional, professional organization that is dedicated to the promotion, advancement and guidance on all aspects of Forensic Science, and its inherent disciplines, in the Caribbean.

The Association promotes diversity in the forensic science community, not only by including various forensic disciplines such as Fingerprint Examination, Bloodstain Pattern Analysis, Firearms Examination, Forensic Laboratory Analysis, Questioned Documents, Digital Evidence, Firearms, Tool Mark Examination, Forensic Chemistry but also by welcoming individuals and groups at various levels in their forensic science careers.