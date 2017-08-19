Former CMO against construction school near aquifer

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Former Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patrick Martin is against the construction of a new Basseterre High School (BHS) being built in the vicinity of the Basseterre Aquifer due to the potential effects of it may have on the water quality.

Martin said in a statement that the proposed new BHS in Pond’s Estate poses a risk of fecal contamination of the underlying aquifer that is already under the threat of salt water intrusion.

“There is also the possibility that locating a centralized sewage plant near residential areas can lead to legal action and political disquiet if the facility produces unpleasant odours such as hydrogen sulphide and ammonia,” he said.

He further called on the government to consider taking a cautious approach in the matter and avoid risking contaminating a significant amount of the water supply

“In the circumstances, the precautionary principle and erring on the side of caution make sense,” he said. “The former states that in the absence of scientific consensus that a policy or action is not harmful, the burden of proof falls on the proponents of the policy or action. The latter means choosing the safer course of action instead of taking a risk. “

Martin also implored that risk and impact assessments be conducted in order to fully establish the effects of the school in that area.

“Without them, one cannot scientifically and conclusively estimate the environmental, social and financial costs of a constructing new BHS over the aquifer or anywhere else,” he added.

He then called for a refurbishment of the old site that would be cheaper and more cautious than the construction of the projected facility.

“However, at Victoria Road, decision-makers and the public can rely on the expertise, credibility and recommendations of National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health,” he said. “The mold, sewer and uncleanliness issues are surmountable. It should not cost $40 million to complete refurbishment by mid-September.”

Martin also pleaded to the authorities about the importance of protecting the aquifer that provides almost 40 percent of the water supply on the island. “The big picture is water security – a principle and a life or death matter,” he said. “The Basseterre Valley Aquifer supplies 40 percent of the drinking water in St. Kitts. All waters in and around the federation are our livelihood. These precious and irreplaceable gifts from nature must be protected by legislation and force of arms.”

He added the three levels of expert environmental health assessment conducted at BHS, Victoria Road campus, was underpinned by scientific principle. “The strengths and opportunities so outweighed the weaknesses and threats that NIOSH made unequivocal recommendations, including to stop soil testing,” he said. “NIOSH is an environmental health authority par excellence. Its findings and conclusions should trump conjecture and associated ‘fire and fury.’”

Last month, Andrew Hutchinson of STANTEC Consulting stated that construction in the Pond’s site area will have minimal impact on the Basseterre Aquifer. In a press conference organised by the Ministry of Education, Hutchinson indicated his determination following his reviews on a number of existing reports done on the aquifer. However, an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) is expected to be completed to ascertain full conclusiveness on the matter.

Hutchinson explained that the site is in the urban industrial zone and is located in the Needsmust well field, where several wells are to the north east of the site. He added that six Needsmust wells in the area of the site are 1,000 feet away and all of the wells are upstream from the site.

“Any development that is done here is down stream of the wells and of the aquifer and very close to the coast,” he said. “Discharge from the BHS will have minimal possible impact due to location on the south edge of the aquifer and is down stream of the water wells. The wells are being pumped to the east of that.”

Hutchinson further explained that the school’s estimated sewage will be 16,000-20,000 gallons per day and that they are 5,000 people living in the urban industrial zone near the aquifer who all dispose of their waste water into the ground.

“There is no central sewage system in Basseterre and most people rely on septic tanks and soak pits,” he said.

He recommended that due to the volume of sewage the school will generate, it will have to be treated and not be disposed directly into the ground: “The BHS’s volume of sewage discharge requires treatment,” he said. “Because of its density, it will generate up to 20,000 gallons of sewage per day and that is a point source. Using best practices, we would not recommend that it be disposed directly into the ground and we are saying that it should have treatment because it is a large volume at one source.”

Hutchinson added that the treatment can take place on an adjacent site to the south, near to the coast and further away from the Needsmust well field.

“We would recommend tertiary treatment,” he said. “It would be best if the treatment took place off the school site on the vacant land next door nearer to the coast area.”

He noted that the development also created an opportunity that will assist in recharging the aquifer. “This development also creates the opportunity to mitigate storm water drainage to the area and to recharge the aquifer,” he said.