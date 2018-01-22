Former JLPS student wins local leg in 2017 FCCA Essay Competition

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Alexzandra Weekes, former student of the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School (JLPS), is the winner at the local level in the junior category of the 2017 Florida Caribbean Cruise Association Foundation (FCCA) Essay Competition.

Weekes was presented with a US$200 winning cheque by John Hanley, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism on behalf of the Honourable Mark Brantley, premier of Nevis and minister of Tourism, during morning devotions at the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) Jan. 22. He congratulated her on her success and urged her to participate at the next level.

“I want to congratulate you and encourage you to continue to enter these essay competitions,” he said. “You are now in high school and you therefore have the opportunity to enter the senior category and I’m sure you will continue to do well.”

Weekes, 12, was a student at the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School at the time of the competition, which ran from January to June 2017. She is now a student of the GSS.

The Ministry of Tourism will submit the winning entry to the FCCA for regional judging with entries from other member countries of the US-based organisation.

In 2017, entrants were invited to submit essays in relation to the topic “What will cruise passengers learn about my country? What will they remember most and hold with them?”

Also present at the handing over were Dorson Ottley, tourism education officer in the Ministry of Tourism; David Kayno, GSS deputy principal; and students.