Four bills will be introduced when the Nevis Island Assembly convenes in Chambers at Hamilton House from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, according to the Order Paper circulated by Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly.

The Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be introduced for its first reading by Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance. The Nevis Taxi and Bus Operators (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be introduced for its first reading by Hon. Mark Brantley, in his capacity as Minister of Tourism.

The Nevis Animals (Trespass and Pound) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be introduced for its first reading by Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture. The Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2019, will be introduced for its first reading by Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Physical Planning and the Environment.

During the Public Business segment of the sitting, the Tourism Minister will move the second and third readings of the Nevis Taxi and Tour Bus Operators (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and Hon. Spencer Brand will move the second and third readings of the Nevis Planning and Development Control (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2019.

The sitting will commence with the formal entry of Hon. Farrel Smithen, President of the Assembly, followed by Prayers; a Motion for the approval of the Order paper as circulated; Messages from the Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General of Nevis; Announcements by the President; Papers to be laid; Statements by Ministers; Personal Explanations; the Introduction of Bills and First Reading; and the adjournment.