BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The four individuals who were taken into Police custody for questioning in relation to a firearm and several rounds of ammunition that were found in St. Paul’s last week have all been charged.

Alex Jules, Vashney Jules, Everette Davis and Khaliq David, all of Willetts Housing Project, St. Paul’s Village, were charged for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. They were charged on Oct. 27 and are currently in Police custody.

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, following a joint operation that was conducted in St. Paul’s, one .357 calibre Magnum revolver was found in a wall fence, along with five matching rounds of ammunition and seven .38 calibre rounds of ammunition. Also found in other locations in the village were seven .40 calibre rounds of ammunition and a mask.

The operation included members of the Special Services Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department and the Regional Security Service.