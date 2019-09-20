Four officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force departed the Federation Friday destined for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas where they will help provide much needed security assistance to that country, as well as relief for officers who are overstretched since the catastrophic Hurricane Dorian struck the island chain early September.

“Follow the rules of engagement and remember our force policy and also the force’s mission statement. You’re going to the Bahamas to help and to serve and to see to it that the officers in the Bahamas are able to get some relief and to look after their private property while you continue the duties of the police officers in the Bahamas,” Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy, said while bidding his officers a safe and productive deployment and urging them to represent the police force and their country with distinction.

The four officers: Sergeant Ray Gordon, Constable Chad Cuffy, Constable Otis Stevens and Constable Victor Nicholas, travelled to Barbados, from which point they will be transported by the Canadian Military Air Plane to the Commonwealth of Bahamas.

The response by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis forms part of a wider engagement by the Regional Security System (RSS) to provide humanitarian aid to help with recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

The legal framework guiding the RSS mission, of which St. Kitts and Nevis is part, is the Regional Security System Treaty of 1996 (article XXI and XXII are relevant) and the Agreement Establishing the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).