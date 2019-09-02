Four nationals interested in advancing a career in the health sector are one step closer, having attained scholarships from the Government of the Republic of Cuba to undertake advanced studies in Cuba during an official presentation ceremony Friday at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Basseterre.

Rashumba Gilbert and Yaruska Irish were awarded scholarships to pursue careers in Medicine, while Dr. Glenica O’Flaherty-Kelly was awarded a scholarship to pursue a Specialization in Internal Medicine and Travis Warner was awarded a scholarship to pursue a degree in Health Technology.

Cuban Ambassador, His Excellency Abelardo Fabio Hernández Ferrer, noted that the Cuban Government places great emphasis on the development of its relationship with Caribbean countries, as well as other countries and continents, and his government was delighted to once again offer students from St. Kitts and Nevis the opportunity to further their studies.

“At the same time, as they receive students from St. Kitts and Nevis to train in Cuba in the area of medicine, Cuba sends medical specialists here who not only have the opportunity to teach, but also learn and new culture that is different to that in their country,” said Hernández Ferrer. “Having the opportunity to go away and study and learn a new language will be very useful for these young students. These are the fundamentals of the bilateral relations between both countries.”

Dr. Tricia Esdaille, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, delivered remarks on behalf of the Minister of Education.

“I wish to extend my gratitude to Ambassador Hernández and the Republic of Cuba for their continued bilateral collaboration with St. Kitts and Nevis and the Ministry of Education,” she said. “Our citizens have benefited from opportunities for further collaboration and for cultural exchange. This is in keeping with the mission of our Ministry of Education which espouses the belief that there is a need for governments to provide quality life-long education for all citizens. And, the bilateral collaboration between our two countries is a continued opportunity for that provision of quality life-long education.”

Dr. Esdaille wished the recipients all the best in their future endeavours, noting that “they have a unique opportunity to not only further your education but to immerse yourself in a different and unique culture”.

Thanking the Government of Cuba on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry with responsibility for Cuban Matters, extended profound gratitude to the Republic of Cuba for its continued partnership with the government of St. Kitts and Nevis in ensuring that the young people are afforded opportunities to excel.

“Cuba has been a longstanding friend of St. Kitts and Nevis having developed diplomatic relations on May 5, 1995… Cuba has continued to invest heavily in our human capital development through tertiary education scholarships and we have had many doctors who were trained in Cuba,” she said, adding that through these scholarships students are afforded the opportunity to “further develop themselves where they can come back and aid in human capital development and nation building.”

Remarks were also given by President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Cuban Alumni Association, Hollis Prentice, and the ceremony was also attended by parents, well-wishers, and students who are currently pursuing studies in Cuba.