Four Seasons general manager transferred

The Four Seasons Resort, Nevis, has had a change in management this month with the transfer of General Manager Ed Gannon.

Gannon, who has been with the Four Seasons, Nevis, for the past three years, confirmed to the Observer on Wednesday (27 Sept.) that he will no longer serve as the general manager at the resort in Nevis as of today.

Gannon began working at the Four Season Nevis in June 2014 as its resort manager. In just a few months, he was promoted to general manager and has worked in that post from December 2014 until now.

The Observer understands that Gannon has been transferred to the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, Gannon will be starting in his new location on Monday: “Ed Gannon, most recently general manager at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies, is scheduled to start Monday at the Teton Village property, a spokeswoman said. Michael Mestraud, the man he is replacing, has been named general manager of Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica in Peninsula Papagayo. He had been at Jackson Hole’s Four Seasons since 2015.”

The article states that Gannon’s hotel management background included stints at Four Seasons Hotel Austin in Texas; Rosewood Hotels and Resorts’ Jumby Bay in Antigua, Caneel Bay in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; Winnetu Oceanside Resort on Martha’s Vineyard; and Rosewood’s Sand Hill property in Menlo Park, California.

“Aside from hotel management, he has extensive culinary experience as Chef Ed Gannon,” the article stated. “Different from many general managers of the past, Ed carved out his own career path from the kitchen to the executive office.”

Gannon served as general manager at the resort at the start of the resort’s major renovation project and weathered both Category 5 storms Irma and Maria. Luckily, neither storm had a major impact to resort.

The Observer was unable to confirm the name of the new general manager.