Four Seasons Nevis appoints new GM

The Four Seasons Nevis has officially appointed their new General Manager Gonzalo Guelman Ros originally of Barcelona, Spain.

Guelman Ros has replaced former General Manager Nevis Ed Gannon who has been transferred to the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming USA as General Manager.

Guelman Ros joins the staff during the hotel’s major renovations. The three year project began under Gannon. The renovation will include full upgrades to all rooms, and lobby as well as renovations to restaurants on property. Gannon said the renovations will not cause the hotel to close.

Gannon served as General Manager at the resort at the start of the resort’s major renovation project and weathered both Category 5 storms Irma and Maria. Luckily, neither storm had a major impact to resort.

According to a press release issued by the Resort on October 5 Guelman Ros is excited to be a part of the Four Seasons Nevis family. “I am thrilled to be a part of this unique resort that celebrates the Caribbean as it was meant to be – unspoiled, undisturbed, and unforgettable,” says Güelman Ros.

“I am excited to bring my personal touches and managerial style to the team, inspiring them to further elevate the unparalleled service for which our property is known and create lasting memories and deeper cultural connections for our guests.”

Güelman Ros was previously at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, and held the position of Resort Manager for three-and-a-half years.