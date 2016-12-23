Four Seasons opens new beach bar

Nevis’s rum to be show cased

By Monique Washington

The Four Seasons Nevis has a brand new bar — the Kastaway Beach Bar.

The bar opened for business despite the projected slow festive season. Guests and local citizens can enjoy a wide range of sushi and locally made Clifton Estate Rum at the newly opened bar, located on the resort’s southern border in front of the adult’s Reflection Pool. It opens daily from 11:30 am. until sunset.

A hotel spokesperson said the hotel is looking at a busy festive season although it isn’t as busy as we were hoping it would be.’ He described the bar as the ‘perfect spot for guests to relax throughout the Caribbean afternoon or to take in breathtaking sundowners.’

He added, ‘Kastaway makes a sixth dining venue where guests can savor the authentic fresh flavors of our island and enjoy an excellent view along with our new signature dish and cocktail, the Kastaway Roll and the Kastaway Smash.’

The bar will serve spicy lobster, local fish, cucumber, masago, sushi, ceviche, wraps, pokes and salad options on the menu.

Four Seasons Nevis specializes in locally sourced ingredients with all dishes using day-caught fish, organic vegetables and herbs grown in the on-site culinary garden or on local farms, according to resort employee Harrison Hui. Clifton Estate Rum is an 80 percent proof rum produced in Nevis and made by Mark Theron.